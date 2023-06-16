Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.