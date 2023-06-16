Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SBS opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

