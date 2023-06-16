Comparing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and MCAN Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.53 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.19 MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A C$1.49 7.54

MCAN Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MCAN Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -29.28% -44.95% -6.20% MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares loanDepot and MCAN Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for loanDepot and MCAN Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 7 0 0 1.88 MCAN Mortgage 0 1 1 0 2.50

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.65%. MCAN Mortgage has a consensus target price of C$18.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. Given MCAN Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MCAN Mortgage is more favorable than loanDepot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MCAN Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MCAN Mortgage beats loanDepot on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents. The company was formerly known as MCAP Inc. and changed its name to MCAN Mortgage Corporation in September 2006. MCAN Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

