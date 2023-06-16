Compound (COMP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.19 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $210.73 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $27.53 or 0.00104448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00053103 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00033506 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019871 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,655,523 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,654,831.62520252 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 26.99073342 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $11,387,320.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.