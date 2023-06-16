Concordium Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $53.79 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Concordium has a total market cap of $53.79 million and $677,022.76 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

