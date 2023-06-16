Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Volume Tops $69.51 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $548.43 million and $69.51 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,239.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00290216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00514180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00057795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00408447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003822 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,975,240,770 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,974,989,194.5074773 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18472008 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $49,411,114.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

