Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $3.72. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 324,994 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $276.13 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,661,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 203.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 536,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 262,883 shares during the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.