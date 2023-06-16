Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th.

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.9 %

CNSWF opened at $2,084.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,977.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,787.53. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,280.00 and a 1-year high of $2,138.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 60.04% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

