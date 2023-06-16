Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

