Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,174 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

