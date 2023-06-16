Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

