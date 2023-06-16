Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.