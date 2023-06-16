Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.