Contrasting Bright Green (BGXX) and Its Peers

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bright Green to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors -39.03% -706.36% -7.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 57 370 1299 6 2.72

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bright Green and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 29.21%. Given Bright Green’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Green and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -4.80 Bright Green Competitors $857.10 million -$26.83 million 36.57

Bright Green’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bright Green peers beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

