Contrasting OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Middlefield Banc and OFG Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00 OFG Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given OFG Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Middlefield Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Middlefield Banc and OFG Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.54 $15.67 million $2.56 10.53 OFG Bancorp $641.30 million 2.01 $166.24 million $3.64 7.46

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 23.92% 11.45% 1.22% OFG Bancorp 25.93% 16.90% 1.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment is involved in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

