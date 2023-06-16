Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.48

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $113.97, with a volume of 283599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

Copa Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

