Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Short Interest Up 63.6% in May

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRBG. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 216,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.