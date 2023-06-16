Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.90. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 23,482 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.
In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,617,801. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 9,044,778 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,918.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
