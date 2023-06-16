Creditcoin Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $51.52 million and approximately $24.32 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006962 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

