Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.11 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.42). 5,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 51,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.44. The company has a market capitalization of £23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

