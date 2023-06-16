Critical Analysis: UCB (UCBJY) and The Competition

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 367 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UCB to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UCB and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 60.95 UCB Competitors $199.29 million $23.41 million 48.43

Analyst Recommendations

UCB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UCB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 261 1720 4446 51 2.66

UCB currently has a consensus target price of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.39%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 69.60%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UCB is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -579.55% -93.40% -20.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UCB beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

