Critical Contrast: Regen BioPharma (RGBP) vs. Its Peers

Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) is one of 351 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Regen BioPharma to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Regen BioPharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors 204 1297 3502 32 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.47%. Given Regen BioPharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regen BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regen BioPharma N/A N/A -140.41 Regen BioPharma Competitors $116.59 million -$2.96 million 52.38

Regen BioPharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Regen BioPharma. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors -461.47% -85.94% -20.21%

Summary

Regen BioPharma peers beat Regen BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Regen BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. Regen BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.