Critical Review: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) versus Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) and Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Region Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $442.61 million 5.10 $82.06 million $0.79 27.19 Region Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 13.58

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Region Group. Region Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

74.6% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Region Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Region Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than Region Group.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 124.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Region Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Region Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 19.12% 16.52% 3.88% Region Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Region Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

About Region Group

(Get Rating)

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. Region Group comprises two registered managed investment schemes, Region Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Region Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788). The security in each Trust are stapled to form the stapled listed vehicle, Region Group (ASX: RGN), formerly known as SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.