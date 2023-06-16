Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Up 2.7 %

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $711.20 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

