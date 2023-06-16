Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,349 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

