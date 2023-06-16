Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.84.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

