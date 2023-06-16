Crypto Snack (SNACK) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $254,409.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars.

