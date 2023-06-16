Crystalline Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 363.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 40,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX opened at $38.97 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

