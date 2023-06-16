Crystalline Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.