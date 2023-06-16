Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New $345,000 Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,087,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

