Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New $508,000 Investment in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $436,000.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMGAU opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.65.

About VMG Consumer Acquisition

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

