Crystalline Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TZPSU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.