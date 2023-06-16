Crystalline Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 45.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TZPSU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.14.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

