Crystalline Management Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Crystalline Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 515,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE opened at $11.25 on Friday. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.
Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.
