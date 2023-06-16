Crystalline Management Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Crystalline Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 515,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE opened at $11.25 on Friday. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.