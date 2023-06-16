CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $159,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
Shares of CSWI stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $164.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
