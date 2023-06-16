CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $159,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $164.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,108,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after buying an additional 122,656 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $9,642,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

