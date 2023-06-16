Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,409,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 836% from the previous session’s volume of 257,306 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $12.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $517.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.58). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,402.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,775 shares of company stock valued at $207,221. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.