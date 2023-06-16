Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Down 1.7%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 8,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 2,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%.
Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.
