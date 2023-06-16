Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Down 1.7%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 8,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 2,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cullman Bancorp

About Cullman Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

