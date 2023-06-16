Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Down 1.7%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULLGet Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 8,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 2,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cullman Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullman Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

Featured Articles

