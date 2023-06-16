cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Achieves $55.94 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $55.94 million and $3,614.99 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $5,593.86 or 0.21880846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

