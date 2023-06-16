CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.08. 2,074,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,968. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

