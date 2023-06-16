Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 5,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile



Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

