Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading Down 14.3%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 25,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Danakali Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.
About Danakali
Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danakali (SBMSF)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.