Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading Down 14.3%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 25,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Danakali Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Danakali

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

