DAO Maker 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $140.51 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

