Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.53

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 23490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 15.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1861 per share. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Featured Stories

