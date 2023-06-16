DataHighway Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,410.60 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $28.70 million and approximately $23,410.60 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.69983504 USD and is down -30.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,910.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.