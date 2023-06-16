David I. Goulden Sells 550 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BKNG traded down $29.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,642.48. 819,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,509. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,637.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,431.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

