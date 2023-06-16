David R. King Sells 996 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

