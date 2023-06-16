DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $615,348.15 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00104332 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033720 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019821 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,446 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.