Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $406.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.48. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

