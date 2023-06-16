Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.
Deere & Company stock opened at $406.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.48.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
