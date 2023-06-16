Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $52.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

