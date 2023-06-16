DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj Sells 2,115 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00.

DexCom Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 187.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $131.24.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

